Ronald Howard Evans COLUMBIA A funeral service for Ronald Howard Evans, 72, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home Northeast Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home after the service. Mr. Evans passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born June 26, 1946, in Florence, SC, he is the son of the late Uldene Evans. Mr. Evans is survived by his wife, Madie; one son, Kevin (Quinne); and two grandsons, Tanner and Brady. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 4, 2019