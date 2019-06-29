Ronnie M. Jacob GASTON- Ronnie M. Jacob, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born November 4, 1958 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH, he was a son of Gloria J. Jacob and the late Homer W. "Jake" Jacob. A Lexington High School graduate, Ronnie attended USC. He went on to work as a press operator for John Harland. Ronnie was an avid Gamecocks fan. Survivors include his mother; brothers Jeff (Tonya), Greg (Robin), Keith (Mary) Jacob; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral service for Ronnie will be held 2 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Southland Memorial Mausoleum Chapel of Hope. Entombment will follow. The family will greet friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel from 3 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Carolina Humane Society, 121 Humane Ln., Columbia, SC, 29209, or to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL, 33134. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on June 29, 2019