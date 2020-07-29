1/1
Roosevelt Stark
1935 - 2020
Roosevelt Stark COLUMBIA - Mr. Roosevelt Stark was born in Jenkinsville (Fairfield County) on November 17, 1935 to the late Sam Starks and Maggie Lee Hollis. He departed his life on earth on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church of Jenkinsville, SC and was known to make you laugh with his great sense of humor and personality. He leaves behind one daughter, Barbara Boyd; 3 grandchildren, Thaddess Starks (Kimesha), Reginald Tolliver, and Lakesha Tolliver; 3 great-grandchildren, Covae Amari Hopkins, Tyler Starks, and Madison Goodwin; 1 sister, Catherine Starks; 2 sisters-in-law, Rebecca Goodwin and Lorene Starks; and 3 brothers-in-law, James Hart and James (Bert) Goins and Frank Goins; including a host of nieces, nephews, close friends, and family who all loved him dearly. The graveside service for Mr. Stark will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, 8588 SC-215, Jenkinsville, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
