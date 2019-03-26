Rosa Wells Carter COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Rosa Wells Carter will be held 11AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The public may view Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 1-8 PM and again Wednesday from 10AM until the hour of service. Rosa Wells Carter, also known as Rosa Lee, transitioned Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Columbia. The daughter of the late Douglas and Carrie Bell Lowman Wells, she was a graduate of the public schools of Richland County. Surviving are her two daughters: Chrisandra Carter and KaPonda (Robert) Telford; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers; and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2019