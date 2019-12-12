Rosa Davis Mitchell COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Davis Mitchell will be held Friday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. and public viewing from 3:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her sons, Isham and Joseph Mitchell; daughters, Camille Henry and Alicia Walker; sisters, Ellen Lumpkin, Lucy Smith and Brenda Scott; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019