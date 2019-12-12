Rosa Davis Mitchell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Davis Mitchell.
Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rosa Davis Mitchell COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Davis Mitchell will be held Friday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. and public viewing from 3:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her sons, Isham and Joseph Mitchell; daughters, Camille Henry and Alicia Walker; sisters, Ellen Lumpkin, Lucy Smith and Brenda Scott; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.