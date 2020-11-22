Rosa Eva Rankin
May 8, 1928 - November 18, 2020
Saluda, South Carolina - Rosa Eve Riley Rankin, 92, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center.
Born in Saluda County and a daughter of the late Brooks Riley and Eva Coleman Riley. She was the wife of the late Archie B. Rankin. Mrs. Rankin was owner and operator of Rankin Beauty Shop. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda Kay Rankin of Columbia and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 201 E. Butler Ave, Saluda, SC 29138.
