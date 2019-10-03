Rosa Lee Eubanks BATESBURG Services for Rosa Lee Smith Eubanks, 81, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Enon Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jann Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Crest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Enon Lutheran Church, 4100 Pond Branch Road, Leesville, SC 29070. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Mrs. Eubanks passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Atlanta, GA, she was a daughter of the late R Z and America McGee Smith. She was a lifelong member and pianist/organist at Enon Lutheran Church, Enon-Poplar Springs Seniors, Thrivent and retired from Lexington County. Survivors include her husband, Jesse E. Eubanks, daughters, Janice Ayers (Lee), Diane Jackson (Rick) and Marie Hildebrand (Zane), six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Frontis O. Smith. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019