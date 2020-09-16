Rosa Lee Owens GROVETOWN, GA - Rosa Lee Owens, long time resident of Grovetown, GA passed away quietly at home in Barnwell, SC surrounded by her family Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in 1927 in Barnwell County South Carolina, Miss Rosa Lee was the daughter of Luther Levant "Bub" Still and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Hair Still. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, committed and faithful wife of Willie Norman Owens (deceased 1968) and loving mother to a son,Willie Terrell "Terry" Owens (deceased 1990), surviving daughters, Rose Marie Hardin and Jan Machell Owens. She took pride in her roll as grandmother to two grandsons, John W. Hardin (Valerie A. Hardin), and Timothy N. Hardin, (Chelsea R. Hardin), as well as great grandmother to Cameron W. Hardin, Connor L. Hardin, Hayden G. Hardin, Nathaniel T. Hardin, Kyndall B. Hardin, Cooper R. Hardin, and Kollyns C. Hardin. She is also survived by one sister, Elloree S. Ussery, as well as many nieces and nephews, great and "grand." She was predeceased by her son, Willie Terrell "Terry" Owens, and brothers and sisters, James Guy Still, Jesse Pollen Still, Ola Mae Hutto, Estelle "Jackie" Hightower, Sarah Boyd, Luther Franklin Still, Melvin J. "Check" Still, and Harriet Collins. Miss Rosa Lee attended the University of Georgia and later completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree in elementary education at Augusta College in 1972. She taught at Curtis Baptist School, Griggs Elementary School and Monte Sano Elementary School in Richmond County, and retired after 20 years. She was a member of her prestigious teachers' international organization, Delta Kappa Gamma, and served her Rho Chapter as president as well as other positions. Her motto was always to begin with an idea, arouse the interest of others and "get on with the business." She established a "nature trail" on her farm in Barnwell, SC at her beloved Pollen Bay for the entertainment of many of the local school children and adults. She was one of the founders of the Lyndale School in Augusta, GA. She helped organize the NARC National Association for Retarded Children in Killeen, Texas. While stationed in Amberg, Germany with her husband and family, she was elected President of the Protestant Women of the Chapel where, among other duties, was instrumental in collecting much needed relief packages for German war orphans. After following her husband back to Ft. Gordon, GA in 1964, Miss Rosa Lee was active in her community by serving as Grovetown city council woman, member of the Greenspace Committee, she promoted the idea of the Grovetown Heritage Festival, and in 2000, with her friends, Mayor Dennis Trudeau and Charles Lord, was instrumental in establishing the first museum in Columbia County, the Grovetown Museum. She loved taking an active role in anything to do with her town and was known by many as "Miss Grovetown!" Miss Rosa Lee was an exceptionally devoted Christian and was involved in her church, Grove (First) Baptist Church, as clerk for 30 years, Sunday School teacher, GA leader, Bible School superintendent, and Awana Club leader. Miss Rosa Lee had a dream and a burning desire for a library/media center in Grovetown which was fulfilled when the library was opened this year. While dementia robbed her of the meaning of the ribbon cutting tour and ceremony, she was still awed by the beautiful facility and thanked the people who helped make her dream a reality. Among her many talents and accomplishments, Miss Rosa Lee was especially proud to be called a "globe trotter," having traveled with her daughter, Rose Marie, to 44 countries around the world and all 7 continents. Walking on the Great Wall of China, floating in a hot air balloon in the Australian Outback, putting her feet in the Jordan River, and walking among the penguins in Antarctica were among her favorite memories. The world was made a better place by Miss Rosa Lee and her ideas, accomplishments, devotion, generosity, and endeavors; but she would want everyone to know that she is grateful to have so many friends and has lived such a full life (in spite of her sadness of losing her husband so early). Her life was a living example of her faith, her love of family, and her intense pride in our military and our country. Our family is appreciative to all the caregivers and family members who continuously and tirelessly made her final days fuller, more comfortable and peaceful. Thank you Mariah, Dorothy, Cheryl, JoAnn, Pam, Fran, B. J., and MSA Hospice for your special care and devotion. You truly are remarkable people! Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mole Funeral Home, 9399 Patterson Street, Barnwell, SC 29812. Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mole Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery, Ellenton Street, US 278, Barnwell, SC 29812 on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Fragile X Foundation or the building fund of Grove First Baptist Church, Grovetown, GA.



