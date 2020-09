Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosa Mintz Shepard COLUMBIA - Graveside services for Ms. Rosa Mintz Shepard of Columbia, was held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 15th at the Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg, SC. Surviving are her daughter, Sonya T. Shepard; long time special daughter and friend, Gloria "G" Williams; very special nieces, Darci, Logan, Layla and Lauren Rush; brother, Samuel Mintz; Sister-in-law, Pauline Mintz; and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.



