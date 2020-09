Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosa Mintz Shepard Rosa Mintz Shepard Viewing for Rosa Mintz Shepard will be held today from 2:00p.m. 6:00p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are her daughter, Sonya T. Shepard; long time special daughter and friend, Gloria "G" Williams; very special nieces, Logan, Layla and Lauren Rush; brother, Samuel Mintz; Sister-in-law, Pauline Mintz, and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.



