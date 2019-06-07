Rosalie Morris Jennings ALLENDALE - Rosalie Morris Jennings, 95, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The visitation will be at the B. F. Cave Funeral Chapel in Allendale on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM at Union United Methodist Church in Kline on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Burial will be followed in the Hope Memorial Park in Barnwell. She is survived by her children, Joyce Landrum (Willie) of Barnwell, Willa Marian Jennings of Allendale, Betty McDowell of Barnwell, and Lil Hutchinson of Barnwell; grandchildren, Nneka Landrum of Astoria, New York, Rosalie Nataki Pettigrew (Jason) of Fishers, Indiana, Dr. Willie Landrum II (Dr. Jarrett) of Smyrna, Ga., John McDowell of Charleston, and Kia McDowell, Phillip Hutchinson and Marian Christiana Hutchinson all of Columbia. She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Keon Greene of Georgetown, South Carolina; Ashley Pettigrew, Deja Pettigrew and Jason Pettigrew II of Fishers, Indiana and Addisyn Landrum of Smyrna, Georgia. In addition to her mother, father and grandparents, Mrs. Jennings is predeceased by her husband, John Jennings, Jr., her sisters, Francina Wiggins, Lillian Lewis, Mary Louise Priester and brother, Willie Morris.

