Rosalinda Coetzee COLUMBIA - Our dearest Rose, beloved mother, wife, friend, sister and Ouma, was taken into Our Lord's House on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born into a family of 13 children in Barugo, Leyte, Philippines and orphaned at an early age, Rose made no excuses for her lot in life, but instead chose to make the most of God's gifts and her time on earth. She married into a life of service to the United States of America, immigrated legally to her adopted country, became a naturalized US citizen, and answered her callings to the best of her abilities at every turn. A graduate of the Cunanan Academy, Rose spoke four languages and owned several businesses. When 9-11 struck her nation, she shifted priorities to her family, selflessly supporting her husband's long absences for deployments around the world. She was revered by legions of Marines and welcomed as a guest to the Commandant of the Marine Corps' quarters in Washington, DC. Rose saw herself first as a Child of God and served others in her many roles. She brought life to three beautiful children, Anthony, Therese, and Theron and considered them and her two grandchildren her greatest earthly achievement. She embraced all her roles and undertook each with humility, dignity, integrity, and indefatigability. Our Rose finally succumbed to a childhood illness that had shadowed her entire remaining life, rarely revealing her pains and suffering to anyone; rather, simply choosing to accept it as yet another of God's blessings. We live on in great comfort that she has earned her place in Paradise. As Rose would want it, please honor her memory with prayers for healing. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com