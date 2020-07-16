Rosalyn Wieters

Rosalyn Mayer Wieters CHARLESTON - Rosalyn "Tot" Mayer Wieters, 98, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of the late Marion F. Wieters, entered into eternal life Saturday, July 11, 2020. Her private Graveside Service will be held in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Rosalyn was born March 8, 1922 in Pomaria, South Carolina, daughter of the late Luther Andrew Mayer and Violet Summer Mayer. She graduated from Pomaria School and earned her nursing degree from Columbia Hospital. Rosalyn served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy in World War II as a nurse. After the war, she received her B.S. in nursing from the University of South Carolina, moved to Charleston and worked as a nurse and instructor at Roper Hospital and later as a nurse in the Charleston County Head Start Program. She grew up in St. John's Lutheran Church in Pomaria, SC and later became an active member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC. She is survived by her four sons, William Wieters (Linda) of Summerville, SC; Richard Wieters (Pam) of Goose Creek, SC: James Wieters (Debra) of Chapin, SC; Paul Wieters (Mottie) of Charleston, SC; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Rosalyn was preceded in death by her husband, parents and eight siblings. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 622 Hope Station Rd., Pomaria, SC 29126. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
