Rosamond Rollins Coleman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosamond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosamond Rollins Coleman FLORENCE - Mrs. Rosamond Rollins Coleman, 68, of Florence, SC died on May 19, 2020, in MUSC-Florence after a long illness. She was born in Lake City, SC, a daughter of the late James Herbert and Sara Hagan Rollins. She is survived by her husband, William W. Coleman, Jr., of 48 years. Mrs. Coleman was a graduate of Lake City High School. She attended Winthrop College and graduated from Francis Marion College in 1973. While a student at Francis Marion, she worked in the President's office. After graduation, she taught Physical Education at the Ronald E. McNair Junior High School in Lake City. She has kept up with and helped many of her previous students. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Florence, SC. Survivors include four brothers: Mr. George Rollins (Mary Anne Belk) of Surfside Beach, SC, Mr. Jimmy Rollins (Linda) of Florence, Mr. Shay Rollins (Pat) of Lexington, SC, and Mr. Glaze Rollins (Marinell) of Murrells Inlet, SC. In addition, she is survived by three sisters-in-law: Mrs. Alice C. Baker, Mrs. Jane C. White, and Mrs. Berta C. Turner (Richard) all from Florence. She is also survived by seven nephews: Mr. Jim Rollins (Cynthia) of Florence, Mr. Cleate Rollins of Lake City, Mr. Brandon Rollins (Melissa) of Charleston, Mr. Bert Rollins of Lexington, Mr. Heath Rollins (Nichole) of Lexington, Mr. William Turner (Melanie) of Florence, and LTC John Turner (Alicia) of Fort Bragg, NC. In addition, she is survived by four nieces: Mrs. Tanya Brunson (Brian) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mrs. Camille Moore of Red Lodge, Montana, Mrs. Elizabeth Hyman (Terry) of Florence and Mrs. Laura Hunt (Brian) of Florence. In addition, she had many great-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins and many special friends. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private service for the immediate family. Depending on the pandemic, a celebration of life is planned for a later date. Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is in charge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rosamond Rollins Coleman and William W. Coleman, Jr. baseball scholarship at Francis Marion University, Post Office Box 100547, Florence, SC 29501-0547 or to a charity of one's choice. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved