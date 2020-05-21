Rosamond Rollins Coleman FLORENCE - Mrs. Rosamond Rollins Coleman, 68, of Florence, SC died on May 19, 2020, in MUSC-Florence after a long illness. She was born in Lake City, SC, a daughter of the late James Herbert and Sara Hagan Rollins. She is survived by her husband, William W. Coleman, Jr., of 48 years. Mrs. Coleman was a graduate of Lake City High School. She attended Winthrop College and graduated from Francis Marion College in 1973. While a student at Francis Marion, she worked in the President's office. After graduation, she taught Physical Education at the Ronald E. McNair Junior High School in Lake City. She has kept up with and helped many of her previous students. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Florence, SC. Survivors include four brothers: Mr. George Rollins (Mary Anne Belk) of Surfside Beach, SC, Mr. Jimmy Rollins (Linda) of Florence, Mr. Shay Rollins (Pat) of Lexington, SC, and Mr. Glaze Rollins (Marinell) of Murrells Inlet, SC. In addition, she is survived by three sisters-in-law: Mrs. Alice C. Baker, Mrs. Jane C. White, and Mrs. Berta C. Turner (Richard) all from Florence. She is also survived by seven nephews: Mr. Jim Rollins (Cynthia) of Florence, Mr. Cleate Rollins of Lake City, Mr. Brandon Rollins (Melissa) of Charleston, Mr. Bert Rollins of Lexington, Mr. Heath Rollins (Nichole) of Lexington, Mr. William Turner (Melanie) of Florence, and LTC John Turner (Alicia) of Fort Bragg, NC. In addition, she is survived by four nieces: Mrs. Tanya Brunson (Brian) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mrs. Camille Moore of Red Lodge, Montana, Mrs. Elizabeth Hyman (Terry) of Florence and Mrs. Laura Hunt (Brian) of Florence. In addition, she had many great-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins and many special friends. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private service for the immediate family. Depending on the pandemic, a celebration of life is planned for a later date. Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is in charge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rosamond Rollins Coleman and William W. Coleman, Jr. baseball scholarship at Francis Marion University, Post Office Box 100547, Florence, SC 29501-0547 or to a charity of one's choice. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published in The State on May 21, 2020.