Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Baldwin. View Sign

Rose Teresa Baldwin BLOOMINGTON, IN - Born in Dublin, Ireland, Rose Teresa Baldwin died on February 2nd, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. As a teen, she traveled to England with her sister, Nancy, to study nursing. There she met her husband of 73 years, Ronald James Baldwin, who served in the Royal Engineers. They met at a dance for nurses and soldiers, where he asked, "May I have this dance, Princess?" Rose is predeceased by her husband and her daughter, Maureen. She is survived by her son, Ronald Francis Baldwin, her daughter, Helen Rose Kingkade, two grandsons, three great grandsons, and her "fur nurse", Lucky. Memorial Service will be held at St. Peter's Church on Monday, March 11th at 5:30 p.m.

Rose Teresa Baldwin BLOOMINGTON, IN - Born in Dublin, Ireland, Rose Teresa Baldwin died on February 2nd, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. As a teen, she traveled to England with her sister, Nancy, to study nursing. There she met her husband of 73 years, Ronald James Baldwin, who served in the Royal Engineers. They met at a dance for nurses and soldiers, where he asked, "May I have this dance, Princess?" Rose is predeceased by her husband and her daughter, Maureen. She is survived by her son, Ronald Francis Baldwin, her daughter, Helen Rose Kingkade, two grandsons, three great grandsons, and her "fur nurse", Lucky. Memorial Service will be held at St. Peter's Church on Monday, March 11th at 5:30 p.m. Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close