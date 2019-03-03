Rose Teresa Baldwin BLOOMINGTON, IN - Born in Dublin, Ireland, Rose Teresa Baldwin died on February 2nd, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. As a teen, she traveled to England with her sister, Nancy, to study nursing. There she met her husband of 73 years, Ronald James Baldwin, who served in the Royal Engineers. They met at a dance for nurses and soldiers, where he asked, "May I have this dance, Princess?" Rose is predeceased by her husband and her daughter, Maureen. She is survived by her son, Ronald Francis Baldwin, her daughter, Helen Rose Kingkade, two grandsons, three great grandsons, and her "fur nurse", Lucky. Memorial Service will be held at St. Peter's Church on Monday, March 11th at 5:30 p.m.
Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2019