Rose Connor Blackstone COLUMBIA Rose Connor Blackstone of Columbia, South Carolina died Monday, July 22, 2019 after an extended illness. Mrs. Blackstone was born September 21, 1925 in Eutawville, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Fred Connor, Sr. and the late Rose Taylor Connor. Surviving are sons, Adger III, Fred (Ellen), and Lawton (Daphne); grandchildren, Grace Hanna, Foster, and Emma Lea; and sister, Lieze Connor McDaniel. She was predeceased by her husband, Adger Lee Blackstone, Jr., and her two brothers, Fred Connor, Jr., and Lawton Rutledge Connor. She graduated from Columbia College and taught in the Columbia area schools. She was an active member of Shandon United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, a member of United Methodist Women, the Altar Guild, and the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class. Rose also greatly enjoyed her membership in the Candytuft Garden Club. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Shandon United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in Player Hall at the church following the service. Memorials may be made to Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on July 24, 2019