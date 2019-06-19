Rose Elizabeth Rafferty COLUMBIA - Rose Elizabeth Rafferty, 50, of Rembert, SC passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Rose was born September 25, 1968 in Manchester, NH to Glendon and Elaine (Young) Rafferty. She started her working years at Yankee Book Peddler and was currently employed by Anthem. She is survived by her brothers Michael D. Rafferty and his wife, Beverly of Loudon, NH; Patrick K. Rafferty and his wife, Deborah of Defuniak Springs, FL; her sisters Deborah Rose Farmer of Bristol, NH, and Sandra Whitson of Dalzell, SC; and long time companion Walter Varrell, Jr. of Rembert, SC. At her request there will be no services. Contact Dunbar Funeral Home, Columbia, SC for more info. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on June 19, 2019