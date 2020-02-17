Rose C. Robinson COLUMBIA - Rose Carson Robinson, 99, passed away at the National Health Care facility in Columbia on February 14, 2020. Born on May 30, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Ira C. Carson and Grace (Ridgell) Carson Lamoreaux of Batesburg, S.C., and attended Limestone College. She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Robinson of New York and Holly Robinson Smith, wife of Woodrow "Rocky" Smith, of Columbia, as well as granddaughter Tiffany Helms, wife of Mike Helms, and great-granddaughter Hailey Krabbe. After her divorce from Lee J. Robinson of Gaffney, S.C., Rose spent several years as sales manager at the Jefferson Hotel on Main Street, and later worked for the University of South Carolina until retirement. The service will be held at noon on Monday, February 17, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 1700 Houston St., in Columbia. There will be a brief visitation at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the church or to the Animal Mission, P.O. Box 50623, Columbia, SC 29250.
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2020