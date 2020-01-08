Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Evans Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary Evans Williams COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Rosemary Evans Williams will be held 11AM Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Second Union Baptist Church in Columbia, SC with interment to follow at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 6-8PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel and the public may view from 1-8PM Wednesday and again Thursday from 10AM until the hour of service. Rosemary Evans Williams transitioned December 31, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, she was the oldest of six children born to the late George and Josephine Thompson Evans and a 1959 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. Surviving are her husband, Elijah Williams: two children: Lt. Col. (RET). Andrea Williams and Terence George (Jill) Williams; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother; three sisters; a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Second Union Baptist Church in Columbia, SC. For additional information, please visit

Rosemary Evans Williams COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Rosemary Evans Williams will be held 11AM Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Second Union Baptist Church in Columbia, SC with interment to follow at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 6-8PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel and the public may view from 1-8PM Wednesday and again Thursday from 10AM until the hour of service. Rosemary Evans Williams transitioned December 31, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, she was the oldest of six children born to the late George and Josephine Thompson Evans and a 1959 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. Surviving are her husband, Elijah Williams: two children: Lt. Col. (RET). Andrea Williams and Terence George (Jill) Williams; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother; three sisters; a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Second Union Baptist Church in Columbia, SC. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com Published in The State on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close