Rosemary Stuck

Rosemary Stuck LITTLE MOUNTAIN - Rosemary Shealy Stuck, of Little Mountain, SC, died on June 13, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1928, in Little Mountain to Dora Branders Shealy and Elmer Luther Shealy. She graduated from Little Mountain High School in 1945, and received a Business Certificate from Newberry College in June of 1946. In 1951, she married Warren Monroe Stuck of Pomaria, and moved to Walterboro, SC, where she was employed by the US Department of Agriculture for 32 years while raising her children William Warren Stuck, M.D. and Julianne Stuck Kleckley, O.D. Following her retirement from the USDA, she worked for the law firm of Auburn J. Bridge. In Walterboro, she and her family were active members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. With her husband and mother, she moved back to Little Mountain in 1988 and renewed her membership at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She also served as Clerk/Treasurer for the Town of Little Mountain for three years and was employed by the South Carolina House of Representatives as legislative aide for Representative Walt McLeod. Cross-stitching and travel were among her favorite hobbies. Predeceased by her husband Monroe in 1996 and granddaughter Ella Martin Stuck in 2000, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law William and Alison Stuck of Greenville, SC, and daughter and son-in-law Julianne and Russell Kleckley of Irmo, SC, grandchildren David Stuck and wife Caroline, Mary Hollis Stuck, and Carl Stuck, and great-granddaughter Ella Cecilia Stuck. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 16, at 4:00 pm at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Mountain with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the Trinity Life Center. Memorials may be made to Newberry College Muller Center, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund, or to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Walterboro. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at

