Ross Millwood (1984 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC
29072
(803)-359-6118
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ross Allen Millwood LEXINGTON Ross Allen Millwood, 35, passed away February 7, 2020. He was born in Orangeburg on March 30, 1984. He is survived by his father, Jack Millwood (Gayle); mother, Susan Martin (Richard); two brothers, Scott McFaddin and Austin Millwood; a niece, Abigail McFaddin and his girlfriend, Blythe Corley. Ross graduated from Lexington High School in 2002. A family visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details