Ross Allen Millwood LEXINGTON Ross Allen Millwood, 35, passed away February 7, 2020. He was born in Orangeburg on March 30, 1984. He is survived by his father, Jack Millwood (Gayle); mother, Susan Martin (Richard); two brothers, Scott McFaddin and Austin Millwood; a niece, Abigail McFaddin and his girlfriend, Blythe Corley. Ross graduated from Lexington High School in 2002. A family visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2020