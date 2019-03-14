Ross Hall Richardson CHARLOTTE, NC - Ross Hall Richardson, age 52, of Charlotte, NC died March 8, 2019. A celebration of life Service will take place on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte, NC. For full obituary and to share online condolences please go to www.hankinsandwhittington.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 14, 2019