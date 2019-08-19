Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Rowe Dean Black, III WEST PALM BEACH, FL The funeral service for Rowe Dean Black, III, 37 formerly of Irmo, will be held at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Dean was born on July 29, 1982 in Columbia, SC and passed away on August 11, 2019 in Palm Bleach County, Fl. Dean was also a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was a graduate of AC Flora High School where he was a member of the football team. After High School Dean attended Spartanburg School for Deaf and Blind where he studied Culinary Arts. He had been the assistant chef at the Madison-Green Country Club at Royal Palm Beach at the time of his death. Survivors include his mother, Nealie Joanne Haselden (Eddie) of Irmo; his father, Rowe Dean Black, Jr. of Gaston; his loving companion, Danielle Warrick of West Palm Beach, FL; sisters, Amanda Bullock (James) and Amy Haselden; brother, Kim Haselden; Danielle's children, Dion, Justin, Jorza, and Jonza. Those who preceded him in death, brother, Tony Haselden.

