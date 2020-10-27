Roxane R. Smith
March 24, 1931 - October 25, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Roxane Roll Smith, 89, of Camden, will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. Rev. Michael Arant will officiate. Inurnment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park where the family will speak to friends following the committal. Memorials may be made to Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, 1206 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020 or to Susan B. Komen, Dept. 41831, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
Roxane died on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Kansas City, MO, she was the daughter of the late Madeline Banta and Walter Harrison Roll, Sr., and was formerly married to the late Richard E. Smith. Roxane attended Bucknell University and was a graduate of Coker College. She was a member of Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and the Nettles-Rast Circle.
She is survived by her children, Craig Woolmington-Smith (Barbara) of Weaverville, NC, Dianne C. Hartis of Camden, and Dr. Roy E. Smith (Nicole) of Dahlonega, GA; grandchildren, Sam Hartis (Christina), Nathan Hartis (Britni), Alisha Woolmington-Smith, Harrison Woolmington-Smith, Lanier Nevling Smith (Kelly), and Nicholas Smith (Mary Maxwell); step-granchildren, Yanaha Arroyo (Emilio), Sanuye Miller, Ezekiel Miller, Hadassah Miller, Selah Miller, and Zion Miller; great-grandchildren, Liam Hartis and Mason Hartis; step-great-grandson, Grayson Arroyo; sister-in-law, Merilyn Roll of Lake Wateree; nieces Susan Myers and Merianne Daggett; nephew, Steven Roll; and childhood friend, Claire Wintermute.
In addition to her parents, Roxanne was predeceased by her brother, Walter H. Roll, Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Morningside.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
