Roxie Hendrix Harmon GILBERT Roxie Hendrix Harmon went to her heavenly home Sunday, March 17, 2019. Roxie was born in Lexington on October 4, 1919 to Adam and Bessie Hendrix. Roxie grew up knowing the value of hard work and let nothing slow her down. She graduated from Lexington High School and went on to become a pioneer for women in business. She opened and ran a successful fabric shop, Roxie's Fabrics, for over 20 years. After retirement, she and her husband of 65 years, Newton Harmon, spent most of their time in Maggie Valley, NC. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Roxie (Meme) is survived by her daughter, Becky Porth (Brady) and son, Bob Harmon (Kathy). Meme was loved dearly by her ten grandchildren, Tony Harmon, Angie Harmon, Will Harmon, Amy P. Collins, Toby Porth, Ginger P. Cline, Robbie Harmon, Ricky Harmon, Chip Harmon, Sally H. Lowery, and numerous great-grandchildren. Roxie was greeted in Heaven by her parents; beloved husband; son, Gerald Harmon and siblings, J. W. Hendrix, Ruby Bouknight, Christine Gravitt and George Ray Hendrix. We will miss her spunk, love and generosity, but are immensely grateful for our years together. We want to thank the Lowman Home staff and Lutheran Hospice for the care they provided and for appreciating all the things we love most about Sassy Miss Roxie. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lexington. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church's Parrish Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1130 St. Peters Road, Lexington, SC 29072. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Mar. 19, 2019

