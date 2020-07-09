Roy E. Amick, Sr. IRMO - Roy E. Amick, Sr., 90, passed on to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born in Columbia, SC on August 24, 1929, to Eugene Evans Amick and Bessie Mae Taylor. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years of marriage, Elizabeth "Lib" Graham Amick, and his sister Janie Mae Amick. Roy was a US Navy veteran, having served in the Korean War. Following his Honorable Discharge, he and Lib returned to Columbia to start a family, raising 3 children: Sharon Black Alger (Chris) of Anderson, SC, Cindy Reinebold (Jim) of Marietta, GA and Roy Jr of Irmo. Roy is also survived by a grandson, James (Krysta) Reinebold of Carlsbad, CA. Roy began his post-navy career at Shakespeare in Columbia, later retiring from Snyder Pneumatics in Lexington. Roy was a longtime Clemson football fan and was a member of IPTAY for over 30 years. Among his favorite memories was a family trip to the 1981 National Championship football game and celebrating the 2016 and 2018 National Championships. Roy and Lib loved to travel, visiting all but 3 of the 50 states and enjoyed many cruises. Roy was a dedicated Christian and was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church of Irmo, where he and Lib were very active in senior activities. They participated in many retreats and mission trips, including Builders for Christ. He and Lib were also founding members of and helped establish Dreher Island Baptist Church. A private family service will be held cryptside in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Friday, July 10, 2020. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29621. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
