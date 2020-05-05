Roy Brian Loftin LEXINGTON - Roy Brian Loftin, 82, of Lexington passed away Saturday, May 3, 2020 in Lexington, South Carolina, after a five-year battle with Interstitial Lung Disease. He was born in Boaz, Kentucky on August 13, 1937 to Louie Ivan Loftin and Alta B. Loftin. Roy grew up in the Rosewood area of Columbia, South Carolina and attended Dreher High School. He served eight years in the Navy. He was a Class A Master Mechanic working with South Carolina Electric & Gas, Chrysler Plymouth, and retired as a Fleet Shop Supervisor with Pepsi-Cola. Roy had a great fondness for animals. He nurtured many "buddies" during his lifetime, but his favorite, best dog friend was Rocky Bear Loftin. People described Roy as a person who wanted to make you laugh and spoke kindly of others. When he was asked how he was doing he would always say "fine and dandy like hard rock candy"! Roy is survived by his ex-wife and best friend Millie Loftin; five daughters, Stacy Nates, Kimberly Keen-Meetze, Christi Schwenker, Luci Arnold, and Sallie Cunningham; five sons, Buddy Hooper, Brian Cunningham, Hank Cunningham, Will Cunningham, and Glenn Cunningham; nineteen grandchildren, Ashleigh Rainwater, Evan Vermullen, Lacy Askins, Sydnie Garcia-Villanueva, Hannah Brooks, Daniel Schwenker, Megan Powell, Sarah Powell, Chloe Cunningham, Lilly Grace Cunningham, Christian Cunningham, Elizabeth Sheth, Blake Cunningham, Austin Tyran, Madison Tyran, Kaleigh Cook, Taya Cunningham, Gabe Cunningham and Alli Cunningham; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Nicholas Rainwater, Suri Garcia ,Sina Garcia, Aubrey Brooks Raelynn Askins, Talan Askins, Lucas Askins, Bryson Powell, Lilly Powell, Cassidy Powell, Hayden Cunningham, Hunter Cunningham, Knox Sheth, Laney Tyran, and Landon Tyran. Due to the COVID-19 limitations, the immediate family gathered for a brief prayer service giving thanks for his time with us. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Woodridge Memorial Park and Funeral Home is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on May 5, 2020.