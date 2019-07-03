Roy E. Gaddis COLUMBIA- Roy E. Gaddis, 82, of Columbia, died Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born on January 28, 1937, in Abbeville County, SC, he was the son of the late Hunter I. Gaddis and Elizabeth Cochran Gaddis. Survivors include his son, Ricky Gaddis; granddaughters, Shelby Rene Idell (Patrick Lynch) and Brandon Gaddis; great-grand-child-ren, Caroline Lynch, Kynsley Lynch, Eden Gaddis, and Asher Cole Gaddis; as well as his sister, Peggy Sligh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gaddis and his daughter, Mary Katherine Idell. Services for Mr. Gaddis will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on July 3, 2019