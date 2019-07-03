Roy E. Gaddis

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
  • "Peggy my thoughts are with you and your family..."
    - Carol Horn
  • "My dad was a caring loving man. Hey would give you the..."
    - Richard Gaddis
  • "I loved Roy's sense of humor and strength of character. ..."
    - Trish Sargent
Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-754-6290
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roy E. Gaddis COLUMBIA- Roy E. Gaddis, 82, of Columbia, died Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born on January 28, 1937, in Abbeville County, SC, he was the son of the late Hunter I. Gaddis and Elizabeth Cochran Gaddis. Survivors include his son, Ricky Gaddis; granddaughters, Shelby Rene Idell (Patrick Lynch) and Brandon Gaddis; great-grand-child-ren, Caroline Lynch, Kynsley Lynch, Eden Gaddis, and Asher Cole Gaddis; as well as his sister, Peggy Sligh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gaddis and his daughter, Mary Katherine Idell. Services for Mr. Gaddis will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.