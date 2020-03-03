Roy E. "Papa Roy" Lindler GILBERT Roy E. "Papa Roy" Lindler, 89, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was a former employee of Green Electric Company and co-owner of R&R Electric Company. He is survived by his daughters, Becky (Randy) Wise and Nancy (Jamie) Addison; stepchildren, Randy (Margaret) Padgett, Gayle (Grey) Addy, Pam (Ron) Shealy; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and sister, Wylene Smith. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances Harmon Lindler and ex-wife, Betty Y. Lindler. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Pond Branch United Methodist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Pond Branch United Methodist Church. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at the VA Hospital and Warriors Walk that took care of our Papa Roy. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughmanlexingt-on.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2020