Roy E. Lasseter "Pete" WEST COLUMBIA - Roy E. "Pete" Lasseter, 86, of West Columbia, died Wednesday, April 4, 2019. Born in Chapin on December 19, 1932, he was the son of the late Roy and Myrtle Bickley Lasseter. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of Dunn's Chapel in West Columbia. Survivors include his daughters, Ruth Baker (Mike), Tammy Lasseter, Sherl Fore (Steve) all of Lexington; a son, Roy Lasseter, Jr. (Tricia) of Blythewood; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Julia Fulmer Lasseter. The funeral service for Mr. Lasseter will be held at 1 o'clock, Wednesday, April 10th, at Dunn's Chapel, with The Rev. Tom Atten officiating. Interment will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Tuesday evening at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road, Ext. Columbia, and again Wednesday from 12 until 1 o'clock at the church. Memorials may be made to Dunn's Chapel, 281 Chapel Road, West Columbia, SC 29172. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2019