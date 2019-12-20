Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Lee Belton. View Sign Service Information Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services 2624 Alpine Rd Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-735-1205 Viewing 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bible Way of Piedmont 3111 Piedmont Avenue Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Bible Way Church of Atlas Road 2440 Atlas Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Lee Belton COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Bishop Roy Lee Belton will be held at 12 noon (viewing 10:00 am) Saturday at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road, with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held today from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Bible Way of Piedmont, 3111 Piedmont Avenue, Columbia. Services are entrusted to Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Bishop Roy Lee Belton, the oldest son of ten children, was born in Kershaw, South Carolina to the late Thomas Calvin Belton and Eva Mae Belton on August 18, 1950. He transitioned into eternal life on Monday, December 16, 2019. His endeavor was for a consistent level of excellence in the classroom throughout his educational pursuit and he graduated as Valedictorian from Hillside High School in Kershaw County. Immediately upon graduation, he relocated to Columbia, South Carolina and attended Benedict College. There he was elected as Senior Class President, inducted into the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, recognized in Who's Who, and was a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and a Minor in Political Science. In 1972, after graduating from college, he accepted a position with Bell South Telecommunications. He worked diligently for twenty-three years and retired in 1995 to pursue full-time ministry. When asked if he was he making the right decision he happily replied, "When God leads you in a certain direction, he will always provide so much more than you can ever ask!" He was extremely excited for the chance to impact lives and save souls and was forever thankful to God for the opportunity so graciously bestowed upon him. Bishop Belton received salvation in September 1976 at the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road in Columbia and faithfully served in many capacities under the leadership of Bishop A.C. Jackson for twenty years. While attending Benedict College he met the love of his life, Jerry Evans, and they were married on May 21, 1977, at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road. During their 41 years of marriage and ministry, this powerful couple positively influenced and changed the lives of many with whom they came in contact. In 1997, Bishop Belton was called to Pastor the Bible Way Church of Christ at 3111 Piedmont Avenue in Columbia, South Carolina. Much like his predecessors, he worked diligently in the church during his pastorate. He intently studied the word and prepared his sermons with the hope that God would bless those with ears to hear and receive. Throughout his ministry, Bishop Belton served in capacities on the Local, District, Diocese and National levels including: International Superintendent of Sunday School, Executive Administrator of the Bible Way Church International Headquarters Building in Columbia, and Chairman of the National Finance Committee. Additionally, he has served in Prison Ministry at Manning Correctional Institute and Kirkland Correctional Institute where brought many souls to Christ by conducting Bible Study and Church Services on the prison campuses for more than twenty years. Bishop Roy Belton will always be remembered as a leader, visionary, pastor, counselor, confidant, therapist, orator, and comedian, a lovingly committed husband, father, brother, friend, and so much more. Most of all, he will be remembered as a dedicated man of God! Bishop Roy L. Belton was predeceased by his sister, Ruby Frierson; and brother-in-law, J.D Frierson. Left to cherish loving memories are his loving wife of 41 years, Lady Jerry Belton; three sons, Rodrick (Janice) Belton of Gastonia, NC, Jeremy Belton and Derrick Belton both of Columbia, SC; one daughter, Lakeyta (Anthony) Baker of Charlotte, NC; four brothers, Charles (Ernestine) Belton, Thomas (Mary) Belton, Otis Belton, all of Columbia, SC and Mckinley (Sally) Belton of Fort Walton Beach, FL; three sisters, Mary Francis (Roscoe) Singleton of Heath Springs, SC, Geneva (Bobby) Hough of Daytona Beach, FL, and Debra Elaine (Johnnie) Butler of Cassatt, SC; seven grandchildren, Sabien, Xavier, Aria, Zaire, Justice, Tyreek, and Tyshan; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Condolences for Bishop Belton can be made at

