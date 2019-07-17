Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy O'Donald Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy O'Donald Young HOPKINS - Roy O'Donald Young was born on July 2, 1931 in Aiken County. He was the fourth child of Hubert Claytor Young Sr. and Thelma Williamson Young. Roy grew up in a strict Christian family and was taught the virtues of hard work and perseverance. In the early 1930s, Roy's parents returned to Horrell Hill to aid in the construction of McEntire Air Base. Ironically, Roy began his career at McEntire in 1950 where he dedicated 36 years. Roy met Frankie Craft and they began their family in the Lower Richland community. Together they established a home ingrained in military structure, stability, and discipline. His dedication to God and church instilled patience and consideration of others; traits he passed on to his family. A giving man, Roy supported numerous charities and his church his entire life. Roy entered the gates of Heaven on July 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Roy is survived by his children, Lynda (Tom) Smith, Donnie (Terry) Young and Jennie (Richard) Byrd; his siblings, Hubert Young Jr. and Betty Lou Thompson; five grandchildren, Christian (Kelly) Smith, Todd (Cassie) Young, Laura Young, Sarah (James) Baldwin, Jericka Byrd; and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife and son, Timothy Craft Young. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Lebanon United Methodist Church located at 10220 Garners Ferry Rd in Eastover, SC 29044 with the burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Angela Etheredge-Erwin will be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request donations are made to Lebanon United Methodist Church, 10220 Garners Ferry Road, Eastover S.C. 29044. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

