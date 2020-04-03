Roy Samuel Cartin GASTON - Roy Samuel Cartin passed away on March 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. He was born April 9, 1946 to the late Norton Samuel Cartin and Lorena Wise Cartin. He was known for the quality of the numerous homes he framed in and around Lexington County and the midlands. His precision workmanship was his trademark. He loved what he did and taught many of his young workers the art of building a good home. He loved new trucks and restoring old trucks to their original beauty. In his early days, he loved racing go-karts and anything that went fast. He will always be remembered for his strong work ethic, trustworthiness, dependability and honesty. Left to treasure his memories are his wife, Alice Smith Cartin; daughter, Suzanne (James) Cunningham; stepdaughters, Tammy Caudill, Traci (Allen) Rish and Sherri Miller; stepson, Tony (Margie) Smith; grandchildren, Marlaina, Alivia, Cecilia, Tennessa, Lauren, Erin, Adriane, Ryan, Austin and Michael. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Ann (Ron) Day; brother, Lavern (Alva Deen) Cartin. He was predeceased by brothers, Dempsey Lee and Harold Cartin. Due to the current invasion of Coronavirus a memorial service will be held at a later date. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Swansea First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 550, Swansea, South Carolina 29160.
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2020