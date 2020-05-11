Roy Kaiser Winter LEXINGTON - Roy Kaiser Winter, 69, of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Lexington, SC, he was a son of the late Harry Albert and Edith Kaiser Winter. He found great pleasure in caring for his land and living in the home he built on the property of his late grandparents, Benjamin Franklin and Susie Lown Kaiser. Roy's life was forever enriched and fulfilled with the love of his soulmate, Carol Ann Lees. He lived to play golf and enjoyed the challenge of chess and tennis. As an avid golfer, Roy was a longtime member and two-time men's club champion, in 2007 and 2008, at Golden Hills Golf Club. He enjoyed music, The Beach Boys and The Rolling Stones were among his favorites. More than anything, Roy enjoyed the quiet, private, uncluttered lifestyle he made for himself, while always enjoying small gatherings with family and close friends. Roy never turned down a good, old-fashioned southern meal, and would always choose a bowl of ice cream for dessert. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia and his Master of Business Information Systems from Georgia State University. Roy retired from AT&T as a senior computer analyst. Survivors include, Carol Ann Lees; his sisters, Karen Winter (Keith Sweat), Leslee Strohmeyer (John), Loel Davenport (Murray); brother, Frank Winter (Stephanie); and many nieces and nephews. A sin-cere thank you to Carol Ann Lees for her loving care and extraordinary support; and to Leigh Freeman, Mike "Slick" Hereford and Mac Farrar for their lifetime of friendship. To celebrate Roy's life, family and friends will gather at Golden Hills Country Club in Lexington; details will be announced soon. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Roy always loved his pets, especially his late dog "Purdy". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212.



