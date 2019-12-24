Royce "Ed" Still BLACKVILLE, SC - Funeral services for Royce Edward "Ed" Still, 78, of Blackville, SC will be held at three o'clock p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the Blackville First Baptist Church; burial will follow in the Blackville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from one-thirty p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be sent in Ed's memory to the , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210 or the Barnwell County Animal Shelter, 55 Diamond Rd., Barnwell, SC 29812. Ed passed away at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 24, 2019