Rubard Norman Ivey "Doc" DILLON - Services for Rubard Norman "Doc" Ivey were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Mr. Ivey, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Boardman, NC, he was the son of the late Dewey Ivey and Betty Price Ivey. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon, and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Doc was the owner of Firestone Dealer Store, and was a member of the Dillon Lion's Club where he was a former president, and former president of the Dillon Jaycee's. He was also a former City of Dillon Councilman. Survivors include his son, Norman (Darlene) Ivey of Manning, SC; sister, Josephine Ivey Walters of Orrum, NC. Mr. Ivey was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Lawson Ivey; brothers, Harold, Robert and Casper Ivey; sisters, Helen Mayes and Betty Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 400 N. 4th Ave., Dillon, SC 29536.

