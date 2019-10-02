Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby C. Lee WEST COLUMBIA- Ruby C. Lee, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 30, 2019 after a short illness. Mrs. Lee was born in Bethel (Pitt County), NC. She was married to the late Kenneth Lee for 52 years. Ruby was preceded in death by her father, mother, one sister and five brothers. Ruby is survived by one brother, Melvin Copeland of Edgewater, FL; four children, Kathy McKay (Sonny Motley) of Leesville, Michael Lee (Dora) of Irmo, Cindy Morris (Henry) of West Columbia, and Donna Metts (Larry) of Little Mountain. Ruby had 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, and 1 great-great granddaughter. Ruby loved to cook, bake, visit with family and friends, and sing in the church choir. Ruby was known mom, granny and Miss Ruby; and was a devout member of Northside Baptist Church and a member of the Silver Saints Singers. The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers, family and friends who cared for our mother in her last days. The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073, with a funeral service at 3 PM in the Chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, officiated by Pastor Steve Allen. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree Street, West Columbia, SC 29170. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Northside Baptist Church, 4347 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

