Ruby Lambert Sharpe COLUMBIA - Ruby Lambert Sharpe, 81, of Columbia, wife of the late William E. Sharpe, Jr., passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1938 in Clinton, South Carolina to the late Henry Grady Lambert and Leila Etta Blackmon Lambert. She was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1958 and was a Professional Hairdresser for over 52 years. She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Blue "Billy"; three sons, Michael W. Sharpe (Pat), Timothy Allen Sharpe (Sylvia) and Bryan Keith Sharpe; one sister, Linda Nan Brown; two brothers, Ray Harvey Lambert and Arthur Lee Lambert; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband of 52 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Rita Weaver and Shirley Ann Gaston; and one son, Roger Dean Sharpe. The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery and Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Sept. 13, 2019