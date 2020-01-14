Ruby M. Ghent COLUMBIA - Ruby M. Ghent, 89, of Columbia, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born February 20 ,1930, in Bethune, SC, she was a daughter of the late John and Bertha Plyer Mungo. A devoted Christian, she was a member of Ravenwood Baptist Church. Mrs. Ghent was also a former member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her children, Roger Ghent of Columbia and Melinda Ghent Barnett of Camden; as well as her pug, Liza. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Ghent, Jr. The graveside service for Mrs. Ghent will be held 2:30 o'clock, Thursday, January 16th, at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC, with Rev. Larry Shull officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the services beginning at 1 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Extension, Columbia, SC. The Ghent family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of NHC-Parklane for the excellent care and attention of Mrs. Ghent over the past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 2901 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC 29203 or to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 14, 2020