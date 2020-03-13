Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Manning Milling. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Zion Chapel Baptist Church # 2 11 Reeder Point Drive Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Manning Milling HOPKINS - Ruby Manning Milling, 89, of Hopkins, SC passed away March 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 22, 1930 to the late Theodore Roosevelt Manning, Sr. and Jessie Annie Lumpkin. She was married to the late Andrew Alvin Milling, Sr. After the completion of high school, she graduated from Allen University with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Ruby enjoyed teaching Sunday School, gardening, helping children, and singing with the Jubilee Choir at Zion Chapel where she was a Deaconess. She was a teacher at Kelly Miller Elementary, Fairfield Intermediate School, and a United Supply Specialist Instructor at Fort Jackson. After retiring she continued to teach others until her passing. She is survived by her children: Patricia Gail (Keith) Davis of Ridgeway, SC; Valerie and Carol Milling of Hopkins, SC; Travis Milling of West Columbia, SC; Michelle (Michael) Petrone of Hopkins, SC; Sharon (Richard) Evans of Hopkins; thirteen grandchildren, Natasha, Andrea and Michael Milling of Columbia, SC; Alicia D. Warren of Chapin; Dylan, Chayton, Nash, and Paris Davis of Ridgway, SC; Richard, Precious, and JR Evans of Hopkins, SC; William and Jason Petrone of Hopkins, SC; two great grandchildren, Khloe Evans and Christian Lide and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends in addition to Sharon E. (Jenkins) Milling. She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Alvin Milling, Jr. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Zion Chapel Baptist Church # 2, 11 Reeder Point Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Serenity Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

Ruby Manning Milling HOPKINS - Ruby Manning Milling, 89, of Hopkins, SC passed away March 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 22, 1930 to the late Theodore Roosevelt Manning, Sr. and Jessie Annie Lumpkin. She was married to the late Andrew Alvin Milling, Sr. After the completion of high school, she graduated from Allen University with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Ruby enjoyed teaching Sunday School, gardening, helping children, and singing with the Jubilee Choir at Zion Chapel where she was a Deaconess. She was a teacher at Kelly Miller Elementary, Fairfield Intermediate School, and a United Supply Specialist Instructor at Fort Jackson. After retiring she continued to teach others until her passing. She is survived by her children: Patricia Gail (Keith) Davis of Ridgeway, SC; Valerie and Carol Milling of Hopkins, SC; Travis Milling of West Columbia, SC; Michelle (Michael) Petrone of Hopkins, SC; Sharon (Richard) Evans of Hopkins; thirteen grandchildren, Natasha, Andrea and Michael Milling of Columbia, SC; Alicia D. Warren of Chapin; Dylan, Chayton, Nash, and Paris Davis of Ridgway, SC; Richard, Precious, and JR Evans of Hopkins, SC; William and Jason Petrone of Hopkins, SC; two great grandchildren, Khloe Evans and Christian Lide and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends in addition to Sharon E. (Jenkins) Milling. She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Alvin Milling, Jr. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Zion Chapel Baptist Church # 2, 11 Reeder Point Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Serenity Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close