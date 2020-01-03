Ruby Reep Ross ELGIN - A funeral service for Ruby Reep Ross, 89, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial following in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Ross went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Shelby, N.C. on September 13, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Robert Denton and Cora Gibson. Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmommy. Her joys in life were cooking, baking and caring for her family and friends. She loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart. She is survived by her children, Dean Reep of Columbia, Roger Reep (Ruby) of Eastland, TX, Robert Reep of Connelly Springs, N.C., Kathy Woodward of Lexington, Coy Reep (Audrey) of Columbia, Vickie Padgett of Columbia, and Lisa Ard (David) of Prescott Valley, AZ.; sister, Margaret Priest (Raymond) of Gastonia, N.C.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Ross; sons, Jimmy Reep and Danny Reep; two sisters; and two brothers. The family wishes to thank the staff of White Oak Manor and Abbey Road Hospice in Columbia for the great care that was given to their mother. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020