Ruby Jean Dellinger Ulmer COLUMBIA - Ruby Jean Dellinger Ulmer passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at age 92. She was born in the mountains of Western North Carolina on April 22, 1928. Ruby was the fourth of five children born to Bertie Ledford Dellinger and Schuyler James Dellinger. Ruby had a happy childhood with 21 first cousins who lived within a stone's throw. Her happy memories involved making molasses candy and popcorn balls, milking cows and riding "Old Betty." Ruby had very few material things as a child, and never had any money to spend, but had plenty to eat and enough to wear because her mama made most of their clothes. She appreciated so much the few luxuries they had back then. She later noted that "in the Greene Cove in the 30's and 40's, our lives were built on the foundation of belief in God. It is such a comfort to remember how secure we felt even though we had no material treasures, no money in the bank, no car, no life or house insurance. I have a vivid memory of Daddy kneeling on the floor and pouring his heart out to God. Oh, that we had that kind of faith today." Ruby graduated from Bowman High School in Bakersville, North Carolina, where she was class Valedictorian. She graduated from Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C., where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and was elected "Best All Round" girl in her graduating class. Ruby's first career was as a Medical Record Librarian at High Point Hospital in High Point, North Carolina. She later mused that God had to have been looking out for her, because it was there that she met the love of her life, Stonewall Jackson Ulmer, Jr. (Stoney). They worked together for about 2 years and then they went their separate ways. In June 1956, Ruby took a Medical Record position in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where Stoney came back into her life. They were married on August 22, 1959, and settled in Columbia, South Carolina. Ruby began her second career as an extraordinary mother and homemaker. She had 3 children in 3 years who were her earthly treasures. She was an active volunteer in the community and her children's school. She was a member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church where she made many lifelong friends. Ruby's overwhelming attitude in her life has been one of gratitude. She wrote that she could not "have had nearly as happy a life had I not had such good friends along the way." She cherished the close friendships she made in Linville Land Harbor, North Carolina, at her and Stoney's mountain retreat, especially their happy times with Rachel and Junior Watson, Melvin and Naomi and the Burlesons. Ruby instilled in her children a love of God, a love of Family, and a love of a good sense of humor and friendships. Ruby is survived by her children, Joan Kathryn Ulmer Branning, Edye Lorraine Ulmer Moran (John Patrick), John Kevin Ulmer (Cathy); grandchildren, Katherine Lorraine Branning, Alexander Troy Branning, Thomas Jackson Ulmer Moran and Schuyler Joseph Harold Moran; a sister, Nina Dellinger Guy (Charles) as well as a beloved niece and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Edith V. Dellinger, Nell Dellinger Jarrett (Brown) and Melvin Ray Dellinger (Naomi). After 47 years of marriage, Stoney passed away in March of 2006. In the years leading up to his death Ruby lovingly tended to him and fought alongside him in his battle with Alzheimer's. Private family services will be held with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Ruby's memory to Asbury UMC Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
