Service Information
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia , SC 29203
(803)-254-2000

Service
2:00 PM
St. Phillip AME Church
4351 McCords Ferry Road
Eastover , SC

Reverend Rufus "Russell" Hall COLUMBIA - Reverend Rufus "Russell" Hall was born July 4, 1954 in Eastover, SC to the late Belly R. Scott and Nathaniel Hall Sr. He entered into his eternal rest on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Russell was educated at Webber Elementary in Eastover, St. John Elementary in Elloree, SC and Maggie Walker High School in Richmond, VA. He enlisted into the US Army where he served his country faithfully. In his later years, Reverend Hall received a Bachelor's of Theology from James Dussault University. Reverend Hall served as an associate at Veighle Chapel Baptist Church in Columbia, SC and St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Bartow, FL. Reverend Hall's memories will be cherished by seven children: Rufus Evans Hall, Jr., Sonya J. (Steve) McQueen, Russell Devon (Ember) Mack, Shannon Latrell Mack, Brittani Nicole Hall, and Brandon Devon Hall; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth Ann (Michael) Braxton; five brothers, Edward Anderson, Rodgers Dale Hall, Nathaniel Hall, Jr., Kwome Anthony Hall, and Kenneth Eugene Hall; a faithful companion, Patricia Nottingham; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. The homegoing service for Reverend Hall will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 2:00 PM at St. Phillip AME Church, 4351 McCords Ferry Road, Eastover with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

