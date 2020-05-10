Rush L. Bradshaw
Rush L. Bradshaw COLUMBIA - Rush L. Bradshaw, 83, died Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in Belmont, NC, he was the youngest son of the late Forney Egustus Bradshaw and Jessie Moore Bradshaw. He grew up in Belmont, NC and graduated from Belmont High School. He attended the University of North Carolina, graduating in 1959 with a degree in History. Rush came to Columbia in 1960 and began his banking career with South Carolina National Bank. In 1971, he helped form Republic National Bank, and became its first President. In the early 1990's, Rush began a Real Estate career in Columbia. Surviving are his son, Rush W. Bradshaw of Columbia, SC; daughters, Jesse Zealy George (Hunter) of Columbia, SC and Lee Bradshaw Johnson (Jon) of Atlanta, GA; and grandchildren, West and Hight Johnson. The family will have a private gathering in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
May 10, 2020
I knee Rush for 55 years and found him to be a man of out stand integrity. He was a friend and he will be missed.
Rhett Perry
