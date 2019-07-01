Russell "Leon" Brady LEXINGTON Russell "Leon" Brady, 64, passed away on June 29, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Calvary Springs Community Church, 6635 Platt Springs Road, Lexington, SC, 20973. Mr. Brady was born December 14, 1954 to the late Russell F. Brady and Ruby Mims Schoff. He was a retired carpenter. Survivors include a son, Michael (Mandy) Brady and daughter, Melissa (Brian) McGee; sister, Sandra Bryson; girlfriend, Barbara Corn; grandchildren, Nathan, Morgan, Connor, Allie and Spencer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 200 Center Pt. Cir., Ste. 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on July 1, 2019