Service Information
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC
29071
(803)-356-4411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Springs Community Church
6635 Platt Springs Road
Lexington, SC
View Map
Obituary
Russell "Leon" Brady LEXINGTON Russell "Leon" Brady, 64, passed away on June 29, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Calvary Springs Community Church, 6635 Platt Springs Road, Lexington, SC, 20973. Mr. Brady was born December 14, 1954 to the late Russell F. Brady and Ruby Mims Schoff. He was a retired carpenter. Survivors include a son, Michael (Mandy) Brady and daughter, Melissa (Brian) McGee; sister, Sandra Bryson; girlfriend, Barbara Corn; grandchildren, Nathan, Morgan, Connor, Allie and Spencer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 200 Center Pt. Cir., Ste. 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on July 1, 2019
