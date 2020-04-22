Russell Franklin Johnson SALUDA, SC - Russell Franklin Johnson, 61, resident of Old Goldmine Road, husband of Pam Forrest Horne, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Born November 15, 1958, in Greenwood, he was a son of Charles Rush Johnson and Mildred Faulkner Johnson. He was a 1977 graduate of Saluda High School where he played football and was on the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Cattle Judging Team. He was employed with Penske Trucking Company and enjoyed cattle farming. He was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and parents of Saluda, are two step-sons, Andy (Chesica) Horne of Saluda and Nick (Cat) Horne of N. Augusta; a sister, Barbara (Rick) Padget; two brothers, Marshall (Julia) Johnson and Lamar (Stephanie) Johnson, all of Lexington; three grandchildren, Brenya Horne and Cadence "Joe" Horne, both of the home and Baileigh Horne of N. Augusta; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Susan Johnson Ouzts. No services are planned at this time due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain Creek Baptist Church, 108 Mountain Creek Road, Troy, SC 29848. For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com. Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mr. Johnson's family with arrangements.
Published in The State on Apr. 22, 2020