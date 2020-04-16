Russell Herman Cornwell

Obituary
Russell Herman Cornwell LEXINGTON - Russell Herman Cornwell, 75, of Lexington, S.C., entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on April 5, 2020. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by a sister, Rebecca Cornwell Lowe (Ted), Two brothers, Thomas W. Cornwell (Dale) and Robert W. Cornwell, a nephew, Thomas C. Moody, his children, Erica and Dylan and a niece, Amanda R. Gordon (Elliott) and their children, Justin and Cassidy.
Published in The State on Apr. 16, 2020
