1/1
Russell Vinck
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell William Vinck
June 14, 1936 - October 23, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Russell William Vinck, 84, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mr. Vinck passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Cannonsburg, PA on June 14, 1936, he was a son of the late Nestor William Vinck and Anna Rose Vinck.
Russell served in the Korean Conflict and two tours during the Vietnam War, and retired from the United State Army as a Master Sergeant. After retiring from the Army, he worked at Westinghouse for 20 years and later ran RW Motors for many years. Russell was a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church, as well as a life member of Dentsville Lodge #398 and the Jamil Shrine Temple. He was very active in poodle rescue and took pride in helping the dogs get the care they needed and find homes; he had several of his own beloved poodles.
Surviving are his seven nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Carole Johanne Strange Vinck; son, Russell William "Billy" Vinck, Jr.; and sister, Esther Curran.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved