Russell William Vinck
June 14, 1936 - October 23, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Russell William Vinck, 84, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mr. Vinck passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Cannonsburg, PA on June 14, 1936, he was a son of the late Nestor William Vinck and Anna Rose Vinck.
Russell served in the Korean Conflict and two tours during the Vietnam War, and retired from the United State Army as a Master Sergeant. After retiring from the Army, he worked at Westinghouse for 20 years and later ran RW Motors for many years. Russell was a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church, as well as a life member of Dentsville Lodge #398 and the Jamil Shrine Temple. He was very active in poodle rescue and took pride in helping the dogs get the care they needed and find homes; he had several of his own beloved poodles.
Surviving are his seven nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Carole Johanne Strange Vinck; son, Russell William "Billy" Vinck, Jr.; and sister, Esther Curran.
