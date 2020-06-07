Ruth "Annadell" Carter COLUMBIA - The gentle soul of Ruth "Annadell" Carter entered the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning of June 4, 2020, leaving behind this sad world of dementia and other turmoil. The graveside service for Annadell will be held at 12:30 o'clock, Tuesday, June 8, 2020, at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Rd, Columbia. For those who would like to view may do so between the hours of 10 and 5 o'clock, Monday, June 8th, and 8:30 and 11 o'clock, Tuesday, June 9th, at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia. Friends and family who are unable to attend the graveside service may watch the live stream at ShivesFuneralHome.com and by visiting her tribute wall. Miss Carter was born in Seneca, SC, on February 28, 1943, to Ralph C. Carter, II and Lillian Dorn Carter. She spoke fondly of growing up in Walhalla, SC, and cherished the beauty of the mountains and waterfalls, and all of God's creation. She attended Columbia College and Tusculum College, and worked in Sumter County Schools for a short time before moving to Columbia where she was a secretary at DHEC for many years. Annadell liked shopping, reading, baking, and dancing; classic movies, TV shows, and music; and she loved driving her red car, even teaching her older sister Sylvia how to drive! She enjoyed travelling all over the U.S. with tour groups, at first by herself and later with her friend Jettie as they shared many trips and new adventures together. During her travels she always purchased postcards for her friends, and also sent birthday and seasonal cards to them. She made a point to warmly greet everyone she met and she was a generous, cheerful giver. She and Jettie shared God's love with others. She was always ready to eat out or go for a ride! She was a member and faithful supporter of Eau Claire Presbyterian Church, attending activities and services for as long as she was able, and often saying, "I'll see you Sunday if the good Lord's willin' and the Broad River don't rise!" She is predeceased by many loved ones and her cat, Sweetheart; and survived by her sister, Sylvia C. Rumer, husband Don and their son Daniel, all of Walhalla. Memorial gifts may be made to Walhalla Presbyterian Church Building Fund (P.O. Box 917, Walhalla, SC 29691) or Eau Claire Presbyterian Church (P.O. Box 3156, Columbia, SC 29230). Appreciation is expressed to Annadell's faithful friend Mary Beth, and to Jettie and her family for their devoted love and care. All of us give thanks to God for giving us the grace and guidance to care for our Miss Annadell! Thanks also to the residents and staff of The Palmettos of Parklane and NHC Parklane. Mission Accomplished! To God Be the Glory! Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.