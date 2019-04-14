Ruth Sharpe Chapman WEST COLUMBIA - Ruth Sharpe Chapman, 95, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born March 10, 1924, in St. Matthews, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ollen and Olivia Sharpe. She was well loved in the community and was "Nana" to many children. Ruth was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Ira "Chip" Paul Chapman. She is survived by her three children, Ira Keith Chapman (Tanya) of Chapin, Paulette Varney of Melbourne, Florida, and Wayne Chapman (Terry) of Lexington; and grandchildren: Kayce Boggs, Kade Coggins, Trevor Chapman, Morgan Chapman, Olivia Chapman. Great grandchildren: Bradley Chapman, Allie Chapman, Katie Chapman, Amelia Coggins, Bennett Boggs, and Brayden Boggs. Services will be held 12, noon, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, Cayce, SC. Burial will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens, West Columbia, SC. The family will greet friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Hwy, Cayce, SC, 29033. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019